Turkey allows sending its military to Ukraine within framework of security guarantees, - Celal

Ankara is considering sending troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees. Turkey is also ready to participate in at least post-war demining of the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, Nariman Celal, during a televised marathon.

"I just had a meeting yesterday with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and we had a very good conversation. Turkey is ready to join the demining of the Black Sea in the near future," he said.

In addition to maritime demining, the Turkish side is also considering proposals to participate in humanitarian civilian land demining.

Also, Celal reminded that Turkey is one of the 10 countries that are already potentially ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of providing security guarantees.

"We welcome such steps from Turkey," the ambassador added.

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine

We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

President Trump has ruled out the possibility of deploying US troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

At the same time, the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand soldiers.

At the same time, the head of NATO's military committee, Dragone, stated that it was premature to talk about the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.