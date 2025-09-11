September 10 will go down in history textbooks as act of aggression by Russian Federation against NATO country - Nawrocki’s spokesman

In Poland, the drone attack was called an act of aggression by Russia against a NATO member state.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Polish leader, Rafal Leszkiewicz, Censor.NET reports with reference to RMF24.

"A lot changed yesterday. This is the first time a NATO country has been attacked in this way. About a dozen drones flew in, and several of them were shot down. As a result of the attack, one residential building was destroyed and one family lost their roof over their heads," he noted.

"If we consider this in historical, and not only political terms, then this date will undoubtedly be recorded in history textbooks as an act of aggression by the Russian Federation against one of the NATO countries, Poland. This will certainly be deeply analyzed, and this will certainly be recorded in history textbooks," he added.

Leshkevich also noted that for the first time in the history of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a UAV was shot down over the territory of one of the NATO countries, and by Dutch pilots.

"This is an important signal for Putin, because it shows, first of all, readiness to defend NATO's eastern flank. The systems worked, although, of course, the very fact that these drones flew so freely into the borders of the republic is worrying, and in fact, to this day we are still looking for the last drones," Nawrocki's spokesman concluded.

As a reminder, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk stated that 19 targets flew into Poland, 4 UAVs were shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, claims that the Russian army did not plan to target Polish facilities. At the same time, they did not deny the possibility of drones flying into Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior officials of NATO countries are reacting to this incident, in particular, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.