Russian attack was deliberate, we have facts and evidence - Polish Minister of Digitalization Gawkowski

Poland has stated that it has evidence of a deliberate attack on the country's territory by Russian drones.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Minister of Digitalization of Poland, Krzysztof Gawkowski.

"Russia deliberately attacked Poland - we have facts and evidence that confirm this. This was a planned provocation, coordinated with a disinformation campaign. Softening this truth strengthens the Russian narrative. Every word that undermines the fact that we were dealing with a deliberate act supports Russian disinformation. Disinformation is also an element of war," he noted.

According to the minister, disinformation contains hints of truth, but "the entire sequence created from these notes is never the truth."

"It is designed to harm the state - it is an element of spreading unrest and inflaming emotions. We must call things by their right names, reveal evidence, check sources, and educate society so that it does not succumb to manipulation," added Gawkowski.

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.



