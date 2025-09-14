Wave of pro-Russian sentiment is growing in Poland, and role of politicians is to stop it, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on Polish politicians to stop the wave of "pro-Russian sentiment" in the country, rather than "succumb to it."

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, he wrote about this in the social network X.

Tusk said that now in the country "a wave of pro-Russian sentiment and hostility towards Ukraine is growing".

According to him, this wave is "created by the Kremlin on the basis of real fears and emotions."

The role of politicians is to stop this wave, not to succumb to it. This is a test of patriotism and maturity for the entire Polish political class," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.