Trump’s reaction to Russian drone invasion of Poland alarms Europe - Reuters

US President Donald Trump's reaction to the invasion of Poland by Russian drones caused concern in Europe. The concern arose from the White House's refusal to publicly call Russia to account for the incident, as well as the lack of US involvement in preventing it.

This was reported by Reuters, citing European diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reports.

The newspaper writes that many NATO members are already questioning Trump's readiness to defend them in the event of a real Russian attack.

Trump's restrained reaction was seen as another example of his "America First" approach, which calls on European allies to take greater responsibility for their own security and to bear the costs of helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

"This episode underscores that Trump, unlike every president since FDR, does not see Europe's security as fundamental to America's security," said Ivo Daalder, US Ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013, who is now a senior fellow at Harvard University's Belfer Center.

At the same time, a White House official said on condition of anonymity that the president "wants this war, which was caused by Joe Biden's incompetence, to end as soon as possible" and that Russia and Ukraine must stop the conflict, and Europe must "do its part by putting economic pressure on the countries that are financing the war."

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.