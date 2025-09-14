Bundestag calls on NATO to urgently purchase drones to protect against Russia

After the invasion of Polish airspace by Russian drones, the deputy head of the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag, Norbert Röttgen, called for the implementation of a program to purchase defense drones.

This is reported by Tagesschau, Censor.NET informs.

"NATO needs drones to protect itself from Russian drones," Röttgen said.

He noted that this is even more true for Germany, which has "virtually no capabilities" in this area.

"The federal government should launch a procurement program as soon as possible," the German politician said.

In addition, he emphasized that NATO cannot and will not tolerate Russia's intrusion into NATO airspace in flagrant violation of international law in order to attack Ukraine.

"NATO must provide itself with the appropriate equipment as soon as possible. This means that drones cannot be fought with complex and expensive conventional air defense systems," Röttgen said.

Finally, he added that cooperation with Ukraine on this issue would be a good option.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.