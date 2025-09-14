Nawrocki will urgently visit Berlin and Paris due to invasion of "Shaheds" in Poland

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has changed his work schedule due to the Russian drones flying over the country and will visit Berlin and Paris.

This was announced by the head of the Polish President's Office, Zbigniew Bohutski, Censor.NET reports with reference to Polish Radio.

According to him, Nawrocki is changing the schedule of foreign visits. On Tuesday, September 16, he will visit Berlin, and then fly to Paris on the same day.

The topic of Russian drones that violated Polish airspace on September 10 has been added to the program of visits.

"This is a conversation with our allies, but it is also a broader conversation: this is, of course, military security and cooperation within NATO in order to respond to the Russian threat," said the head of the Polish President's Office.

In addition to security topics, the president also plans to discuss reparations and international trade in Berlin.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

Also remind, that earlier, Trump said that the drone attack on Poland could have been a mistake.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian Shahed drones flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.