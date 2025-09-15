Railway workers have restored infrastructure on Vasylkiv-1 - Boiarka section after explosion of ammunition

Railway workers have restored infrastructure on the Vasylkiv-1 – Boiarka section after an explosion in a train carriage on the railway line.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, as quoted by Censor.NET.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of railway workers and the State Emergency Service, all work was completed in a very short time. Evening passenger trains are returning to their routes. Currently, they will be running on the section with the help of diesel locomotives, as the restoration of the contact network is still ongoing. There may also be delays for trains that are already en route. Starting tomorrow morning, suburban trains between Kyiv and Vasylkiv will run through Boiarka without restrictions," the statement said.

See more: Clean-up of aftermath of explosion on railway in Kyiv region continues, 28 trains have changed their routes, - Svyrydenko. PHOTOS

An emergency on the railway in the Kyiv region

Earlier it was reported that the explosions occurred in the Kyiv region around midnight. The RMA informed that it was not related to an enemy air attack. Later, it became known that an emergency had occurred in the Kyiv region, with damage to the railway infrastructure in the Fastiv district.

"Ukrzaliznytsia showed footage of the emergency response near Boiarka. Some trains may experience delays of up to 2-3 hours during the day as they take detours, Ukrzaliznytsia said. The General Staff confirmed that the damage to the railway in the Kyiv region was caused by the detonation of ammunition on the train.

See more: National Police on damage to railway in Kyiv region: investigation has been launched into violation of traffic safety rules. PHOTO