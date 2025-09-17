MP Kuznietsov, suspected of corruption, remains in Servant of People faction and keeps attending Rada – Anti-Corruption Action Center

MP Oleksii Kuznietsov, suspected of corruption in drone procurement, remains in the Servant of the People faction.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Censor.NET notes.

"August 2. NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office detained MP Oleksii Kuznietsov on suspicion of corruption in the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare equipment. The same day, Davyd Arakhamiia announced that Kuznietsov’s membership in the Servant of the People faction was suspended. September 2. The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail at 8 million hryvnias, which was posted.

All this time, Kuznietsov has continued to attend Verkhovna Rada sessions, vote on laws and… remain in the Servant of the People faction," the statement reads.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted that no application had even been submitted to terminate Kuznietsov’s membership in the faction despite the corruption suspicion.

"And do you know why? Because Servant of the People has only 230 MPs left. So they’re holding on to every single one, fearing the official collapse of the single-party majority. Here is a fresh photo of Kuznietsov in the parliamentary chamber," the Anti-Corruption Action Center added.

A corruption scheme involving drones

As a reminder, on 2 August 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and Head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the members of the Ukrainian parliament, heads of district and city administrations, and members of the National Guard of Ukraine were caught taking bribes.

In addition, the NABU reported that large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices had been exposed, with a current MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre reported that Oleksii Kuznetsov, MP of Servant of the People, is among those involved in the case.

Earlier it was reported that among the people exposed by the NABU and the SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, at a meeting, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai.

On 1 September, Oleksii Kuznetsov, a member of the "Servant of the People" party, who is involved in a corruption case over the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 8 million.

