Kuznetsov, "servant of people" suspected of corruption, and Pronin, head of State Financial Monitoring Service, appeared in Rada, - Yuzhanina. PHOTO

On 4 September, Oleksii Kuznetsov, MP of the "Servant of the People", who is suspected of corruption schemes in the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment, and Filip Pronin, head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, appeared in the Verkhovna Rada. He is also under investigation for corruption.

This was reported by MP Nina Yuzhanina from the "European Solidarity" faction, Censor.NET informs.

"The first photo shows MP Oleksii Kuznetsov. On 4 August, the court remanded him in custody in a case in which the NABU exposed corruption schemes involving overpricing in public contracts for the PROCUREMENT OF DRONES AND ELECTONIC WALFARE EQUIPMENT. And today he is here. The man came to fulfil the will of the people," she said.

Filip Pronin, the former head of the Poltava RMA in 2024, also came to the Rada.

He is also under investigation, again for inflating prices during the construction of fortifications in Poltava region.

"Today, he came to the VR to give some kind of explanation. The same thing, without conscience, without an ounce of respect for our DEFENDERS. He said something, showed pictures. I heard a little from the hall what the MPs think about him. Shame and a liar - that's what they said, sorry for the words, of course. The Verkhovna Rada's rules of procedure do not even provide for the possibility of asking him questions. Therefore, all hope rests on the investigation.

But if this person had honour and dignity, he would have to resign. Because the accusation of embezzlement of UAH 200 million is too much for the Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, the former head of the Poltava RMA," Yuzhanina added.

A corruption scheme involving drones

As a reminder, on 2 August 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and Head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the members of the Ukrainian parliament, heads of district and city administrations, and members of the National Guard of Ukraine were caught taking bribes.

In addition, the NABU reported that large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices had been exposed, with a current MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre reported that Oleksii Kuznetsov, MP of Servant of the People, is among those involved in the case.

Earlier it was reported that among the people exposed by the NABU and the SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, at a meeting, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai.

On 1 September, Oleksii Kuznetsov, a member of the "Servant of the People" party, who is involved in a corruption case over the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 8 million.

Corruption at the fortifications

Earlier it was reported that at least UAH 200 million disappeared during the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, those involved received new positions and companies - state contracts.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the decision to summon the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, to appear in the parliament regarding corruption in the construction of fortifications.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration is initiating additional inspections to ensure that there have been no violations.