Another Russian drone found in Poland - media

On Saturday, September 20, a drone was spotted in Poland. Police seized the object.

This is reported by RMF24, Censor.NET informs.

The drone was found in the village of Korsze in the Kętrzynski Poviat, which borders the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. The drone was found 50 meters from the buildings by the owner of the site.

Police and prosecutors arrived at the scene.

According to police sources, it is likely to be one of the Russian drones that invaded Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10.

Read more: Russian fighter jets violate security zone of drilling platform in Baltic Sea – Polish Border Guard

Russian drones invade Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.