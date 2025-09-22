Peskov on violation of Estonian airspace: "Russian pilots have always acted in accordance with international law"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russian pilots have always acted in accordance with international law.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Russian media.

Estonia reported that Russian MiG-31 fighters entered its airspace without permission. In response, Moscow said that Tallinn was trying to stir up an atmosphere of confrontation and did not provide evidence of the violation.

What preceded it?

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.