If we have to repel Russian planes, we will do it, - British Foreign Secretary Cooper

The United Kingdom and NATO are ready to respond to violations of their airspace by Russian military aircraft.

This was stated by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, September 22, Sky News reports, Censor.NET reports.

Cooper called the recent violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian warplanes a "dangerous and reckless" incident.

"At worst, this is a deliberate attempt to undermine the territorial integrity of sovereign states and European security," she said.

The minister added that such actions of the Russian Federation "open the door to a direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia".

"Our Alliance is defensive, but do not be under any illusions: we are ready to take all necessary measures to protect NATO airspace and territory. We are vigilant. We are resolute. If we have to retaliate against aircraft flying in NATO airspace without authorization, we will do so," the British Foreign Secretary said.

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU leaders to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible.

Due to the incident, Estonia asked for NATO's advice.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its black letter, said that its MiGs allegedly "did not violate" Estonian airspace.