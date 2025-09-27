Hungary is doing very dangerous things, first of all for itself, - Zelenskyy on provocations with reconnaissance drone

The Ukrainian side knows what the Hungarian reconnaissance drone was trying to find over Transcarpathia

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy confirmed that one Hungarian reconnaissance drone was spotted over Ukraine. The armed forces and intelligence publicly demonstrated the relevant evidence, as Hungary tried to accuse Ukraine of "fiction."

"Everything is there, the movement is recorded electronically, there are photos, there are various things. That's why I'm positive about the Hungarian side, I'm not talking about the population, I don't see any steps towards us from the Hungarian leadership. But, of course, we are always ready for dialogue," he said.

Zelenskyy added that a very important point is what the Hungarian drone was looking for. And this is where Hungary begins to do things that are very dangerous for it.

"It is very important what the Hungarian spy is studying on the territory of Ukraine. I understand that, in principle. And I believe that they are doing very dangerous things. Very dangerous things, primarily for themselves," the president summarized.

Read more: Peace for Ukraine may be "painful" - Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy warned Hungary against repeating incidents with drones.

Earlier, on September 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military had recorded violations of the country's airspace by unknown reconnaissance drones flying from Hungary.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rudely responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Szijjarto's accusations.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the morning of September 26, 2025, radar equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice recorded a drone-type aircraft flying at different altitudes in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia region.