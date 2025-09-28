Ihnat on massive Russian attack on Ukraine: There were direct hits by over 30 drones and 5 missiles

During today's massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, direct hits of more than 30 drones and 5 different missiles were recorded.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by Yurii Ihnat, the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command.

According to him, 643 means of air attack were used by the enemy, these are sea-based, air-based, and ground-based missiles, including the Kh-47M2 aeroballistic "Kinzhals" and 8 "Kalibers". There were also two jet drones that were shot down. In total, the enemy launched almost 600 drones - "Gerbers", "Shaheds", etc.

"Six hundred and eleven targets in total have been shot down and suppressed by electronic warfare today. Unfortunately, there are also direct hits - 31 drones were recorded and 5 missiles of various types. These results on hits coincide with the data of the State Emergency Service by regions.

In addition to hits, there are falling fragments of missiles and drones, which, unfortunately, caused consequences. Today you see these consequences in Kyiv... In different districts of the city, we have the consequences of such falls..." said Ihnat.

The capital of Ukraine, as he emphasized, was today the epicenter of a massive attack by the enemy, who launched a huge number of weapons of destruction on Kyiv.

The representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drew special attention to the fact that some Ukrainians seek to publicize the consequences of the terrorist attacks of the Russian army. Thus, a photo appeared on social networks and the media space, which included the remains of a "Western-made anti-aircraft missile", which today shot down a Russian cruise missile, and thus saved many lives.

"But it got into the photo... I explain why this should not be done - the Russians take this photo and say, they say, Ukraine shelled its own houses with Western missiles. This has been done for several years by their propaganda, and they also give it to a Western audience," Ihnat emphasized.

According to him, it is better not to publish photos with any debris, because it only helps Russian propagandists.

As reported, on the night of September 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, there is a threat to the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bread factory in the Fastiv district was on fire, workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. There is destruction of residential infrastructure in Kyiv. Cars are burning in the Dnipro district. It is already known about the dead and wounded in the capital, among the dead is a 12-year-old child.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles during the massive Russian attack.