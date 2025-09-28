Trump’s spiritual advisor Burns on Russia’s attack on Ukraine: "That’s life when your neighbor goes crazy."

Pastor Mark Burns, spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump, responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 28.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukraine is currently under relentless rocket fire. Putin's troops are launching drones. Kyiv is on fire. Buildings are burning. The streets are shaking from explosions. Air defense forces are trying to protect innocent people. This is what life is like when your neighbor goes mad," Burns emphasized.

According to him, he asks himself: "How will humanity pass this test at a time when evil is so openly bursting forth? How can we become strong enough to resist it and defeat it?"

"We will do this by relying on faith, not fear. By uniting across countries, not dividing along lines. By speaking truth when lies are told, and loving those who are attacked," Burns added.

Read more: YouTube channel broadcast live video from online cameras at moment of Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine, showing work of air defence forces

As reported, on the night of September 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, posing a threat to the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.

It is also known that a bread factory burned down in the Fastiv district, and employees were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva.

In Kyiv, there is destruction of residential infrastructure. Cars are burning in the Dnipro district. There are already reports of deaths and injuries in the capital, including a 12-year-old child among the dead.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles during a massive attack by the Russian Federation.