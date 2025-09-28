YouTube channel broadcast live video from online cameras at moment of Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine, showing work of air defence forces

Today's massive Russian attack on Ukraine was broadcast live on a YouTube channel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Channel 24.

As noted, the broadcast was carried out from online cameras in a number of Ukrainian cities, where, in particular, air defence systems and hit maps were visible during the night shelling.

It should be noted that this is not the first time such a situation has been recorded and is extremely unacceptable, as the enemy could use this footage to adjust their strikes.

The broadcast was conducted in this format in real time:



Screenshot from the online broadcast

A fragment of the video broadcast is also being shared on Telegram channels, which Censor.NET will not publish at this time.

See more: Klymenko on consequences of Russian attack: More than 70 people were injured, and nurse and patient died at Institute of Cardiology. Rescuers were injured due to collapse of structures. PHOTOS

Journalist Andrii Tsaplienko also drew attention to this fact.

"A YouTube channel was broadcasting live footage from Ukraine's online cameras, which included air defence operations. This was reported by Ukrainian channels with many thousands of views. Cameras in Ukraine broadcast the moments of hits in real time. The enemy could use this footage to adjust their strikes," he writes.

As a reminder, the head of the Air Force Command's communications department, Yurii Ihnat, noted today that some Ukrainians are seeking to publicise the consequences of the Russian army's terrorist attacks. Thus, a photo was posted on social networks and in the media, including the remains of a "western-made anti-aircraft missile" that shot down a Russian cruise missile today, thus saving many lives.

"But it was captured in a photo... I'll explain why this shouldn't be done - the Russians take this photo and say that Ukraine has fired Western missiles at its own homes. This has been done for years by their propaganda, and they are also presenting it to the Western audience," Ihnat emphasised.

According to him, it is better not to publish photos with any debris, because it only helps Russian propagandists.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!

As reported, on the night of 28 September, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, there is a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bakery in Fastiv district was on fire, and workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, there is destruction of residential infrastructure. Cars are burning in the Dniprovskyi district. There are already reports of dead and woundedin the capital, including a 12-year-old child.

According to the Air Force, air defence forces shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles during the massive Russian attack.