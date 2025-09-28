Stubb called for increased pressure on Russia after massive shelling of Ukraine: This brutal attack once again shows world true face of aggressor

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called for increased pressure on Russia after it carried out another massive bombardment of Ukraine on the night of September 28.

The Finnish leader wrote about this on social network X.

Stubb wrote that last night Russia once again cold-bloodedly attacked the civilian population of Ukraine with missiles and drones.

"It has been confirmed that a child and medical workers are among the dead. This brutal attack, which took place after a week of the UN General Assembly, exposes Russia's false narratives about the war and once again shows the world the true face of the aggressor," said the President of Finland.

He stressed that "it is time to approve the next package of EU sanctions and continue to put pressure on Russia's military machine."

As reported, on the night of September 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, posing a threat to the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, with a large group of UAVs moving towards Kyiv.

It is also known that a bread factory burned down in the Fastiv district, and employees were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, there is destruction of residential infrastructure. Cars are burning in the Dnipro district.

There are already reports of dead and wounded in the capital, including a 12-year-old child among the dead.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles during a massive attack by the Russian Federation.

