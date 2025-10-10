Russians attacked DTEK’s thermal power plant: equipment seriously damaged

Russian occupation forces have struck a DTEK thermal power plant.

This was reported by the company's press service, according to Censor.NET.

"The TPP equipment has been seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences," they said.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, DTEK's thermal power plants has been attacked more than 200 times.

Massive shelling on October 10

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava, and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, eight of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed as a result of the shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykivskyi district and was hospitalised.

A high-rise building was damaged by a missile strike in Kaniv. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, debris and direct hits damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district.

This attack is part of the continued escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.

