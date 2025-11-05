Number of complaints about violations by TCR is growing: since beginning of year, Lubinets has received 5,000 appeals

Between January and October 2025, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets received nearly 5,000 complaints from Ukrainian citizens reporting violations of their rights by employees of the TCR and SS during the mobilisation process.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the response of the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights to a request from "Ukrainska Pravda".

"From 1 January to 29 October 2025, almost 5,000 complaints have been received regarding violations of the rights of people liable for military service during mobilisation by employees of the TCR and SS. In 2024, more than 3,400 such complaints were received. In 2023, the ombudsman received more than 500 complaints, and in 2022, only 18," the statement said.

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As reported, the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner responded to recent incidents involving the TCR in Odesa and Kremenchuk, calling on military personnel of the territorial centre and citizens not to break the law and ‘'not to split society".

What preceded it?

In Odesa, a group of individuals attacked a TCR and SS service vehicle, resulting in damage to the vehicle.

In Kremenchuk, during a document check, one of the men opened fire and wounded two TCR and SS employees," Lubinets recalled.

Read more: Death of conscript at distribution point in Kyiv: police seized video camera recordings from TCR