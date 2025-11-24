"We are at critical moment now. There is lot of noise in media and political pressure," Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine will continue working with the United States on a peace plan.

The head of state said this in an address to participants of the Fourth Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform, Censor.NET reports.

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"We are at a critical moment now. We are working very closely with the United States, our European partners and many others to determine the steps that could allow us to end Russia’s war against Ukraine," the president stressed.

Commenting on the "peace plan," Zelenskyy said there is a lot of noise in the media, as well as political pressure.

Read more: Geneva talks: Ukraine and U.S. issue joint statement

"We will keep working with our partners, especially the United States, looking for compromises that strengthen us rather than weaken us. And we will continue to explain how dangerous it is to pretend that aggression can be ignored, as if everything has somehow been ‘defeated’ on its own," the head of state added.

Read more: Talks between Ukraine and US in Geneva were "productive," - Axios

Background

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We are grateful for everything US and Trump are doing for security