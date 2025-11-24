Polish President Nawrocki criticized EU: "This is not union of our dreams."

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke at Charles University in Prague, where he made strong statements about internal and external threats to Europe and his country.

According to Censor.NET, the Polish leader stressed that Russia remains the main external enemy for Warsaw and Europe, writes the publication Onet.

"The EU is not Poland's dream union," says Nawrocki

During his speech, Nawrocki emphasized that historical experience shows that it is possible to restrain and defeat Russia: "History has shown that Russia... can not only be stopped, but also defeated," he said.

Among the main external challenges, the Polish president named the "revival of Russian neo-imperialism."

He focused separately on internal threats related to the transformation of the European Union. "The EU is our natural political environment. But I must say that it is not the union of our dreams," Nawrocki said.

According to him, Poland expected economic opportunities and freedom of movement, but not interference in the political system, food standards, or the upbringing of children.

At the same time, Nawrocki emphasized that Poland is not opposed to the EU, but advocates adherence to the principles laid down in the treaties.

Read more: Zelenskyy discussed peace plan for Ukraine with Tusk: Europe must be included in process

Nawrocki on the peace plan

Earlier, the Polish leader stated that the planning of peace agreements should take into account Russia's violations of agreements, and Ukraine should determine key decisions in the negotiations.

New proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine must take into account the fact that Russia is a country that does not honor its agreements. Any peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine initiated by the Russian Federation must be approved in Kyiv. Ukraine has been the victim of Putin's criminal aggression, and Ukrainians, with the support of the United States and EU countries, must have a decisive voice in the peace negotiations," he said.

He has also repeatedly stated that he invites and looks forward to welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Warsaw.

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