Today, Zelenskyy is holding additional meetings on international steps and peace efforts, - Sybiha
Today, November 29, additional meetings and reports will be held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding further steps on the international stage.
This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"Today, we will have reports to the president and additional meetings on further steps in the international arena, because everything is aimed at accelerating peace efforts," the minister said while speaking to journalists on Saturday at the Charity Fair 2025.
The foreign minister also announced that President Zelenskyy's next week would be "extremely dynamic and intense in terms of diplomatic dialogue."
"A series of events is planned, and we are currently in the active stage of preparation," the minister said.
He did not disclose details of the Ukrainian president's visits, but noted that "these will be meetings with close allies."
"I cannot announce the locations. But these contacts will definitely take place and will have concrete results for our country, for protecting our interests, for strengthening our defense capabilities, and above all, for protecting our energy system," Sybiha said.
Peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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