Today, Zelenskyy is holding additional meetings on international steps and peace efforts, - Sybiha

Today, November 29, additional meetings and reports will be held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding further steps on the international stage.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, we will have reports to the president and additional meetings on further steps in the international arena, because everything is aimed at accelerating peace efforts," the minister said while speaking to journalists on Saturday at the Charity Fair 2025.

The foreign minister also announced that President Zelenskyy's next week would be "extremely dynamic and intense in terms of diplomatic dialogue."

"A series of events is planned, and we are currently in the active stage of preparation," the minister said.

He did not disclose details of the Ukrainian president's visits, but noted that "these will be meetings with close allies."

"I cannot announce the locations. But these contacts will definitely take place and will have concrete results for our country, for protecting our interests, for strengthening our defense capabilities, and above all, for protecting our energy system," Sybiha said.

See more: Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones — the main targets were energy and civilian facilities, three people were killed and dozens were wounded. PHOTOS

Peace plan