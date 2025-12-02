65-year-old father of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov remains behind bars: Court of Appeal was "mined" before the hearing, - Shabunin

The 65-year-old father of NABU detective Sentyabr Mahamedrasulov will remain behind bars.

This was reported on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, today the Kyiv Court of Appeal was finally supposed to release the elderly sick man, "whom Prosecutor General Kravchenko and the political SSU put behind bars on trumped-up charges."

"And then, just before the hearing, the court... was replaced," Shabunin wrote.

He recalls that the previous hearing on the case of detective Mahamedrasulov was also disrupted in the same way.

"The question is who did it. I am convinced that it was Kravchenko and, it seems, the political SSU (most likely - Poklad. - V.Sh.).

And, by the way, I don't think it was Zelenskyy's order. The reason being that, at this particular moment, it will primarily affect him. But the deputies of all factions who are now defending Kravchenko from dismissal are jointly responsible for this b#llshit," Shabunin concludes.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov gathered number of key pieces of evidence in case of corruption in energy sector, - NABU detective

Mahamedrasulov's case

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.

Read more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov took part in collecting evidence in energy-sector corruption case – media