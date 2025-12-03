NABU detective Mahamedrasulov released from custody. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Kyiv Court of Appeal is considering an appeal against the detention of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Lawyer Olena Shcherban reminded that Mahamedrasulov documented the high-profile "Mindichgate" case and has been in pre-trial detention for over four months. In her opinion, the right decision today would be to ease the preventive measure imposed on the NABU detective.

What does Mahamedrasulov say?

He recalled that on 21 July 2025, around 50 searches were carried out targeting NABU detectives.

"Computers, data storage devices, bank cards, laptops and phones were seized so they could obtain information about our developments and then use it to blackmail us. Such incidents have taken place, they have been documented and are being examined within the Bureau.

In this case, the expert assessment was carried out in a single day, the courts issued their decisions in a purely formal way, and in five months the investigation has not responded to a single one of our requests.

To put pressure on me, they sent my father to a pre-trial detention centre, even though he has nothing at all to do with the events described," he said.

Prosecutor’s statement

Prosecutor Oleksandr Hanilov maintains that the preventive measure imposed on Mahamedrasulov was fully justified.

At the same time, he said that the relevance of the risks had decreased.

"There are sufficient grounds to consider applying a preventive measure that does not involve custody, namely house arrest," he said.

Court’s decision

The court ruled to release Ruslan Mahamedrasulov from custody in the courtroom.

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