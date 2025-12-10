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Peskov on Trump’s statements on Ukraine: "It corresponds to our understanding"
The Kremlin has expressed satisfaction with recent statements by US President Donald Trump, particularly regarding Russia's advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine and the impossibility of Ukraine's membership in NATO.
This was stated by Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing AFP.
Peskov noted that Trump's statements were "very important" and generally coincided with the position of the Russian side.
"In many ways, on the issue of NATO membership, on the issue of territories, on the issue of how Ukraine is losing territories, this corresponds to our understanding," he told reporters.
What preceded this?
- Donald Trump said in an interview with Politico that Russia has a stronger negotiating position.
- Despite Trump's statements that Russia has an "advantage" on the battlefield, some US and European officials believe that there are currently no assessments that would indicate significant changes on the battlefield.
- The day before, the US president said that "there has always been an understanding" that Ukraine would never become a member of NATO.
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