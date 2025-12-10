Round-the-clock house arrest: Kyiv Court of Appeal leaves Trukhanov’s preventive measure unchanged

The Kyiv Court of Appeals considered the defense's appeal against the ruling on the choice of preventive measure for the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of nine people.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

Prosecutors proved the severity of the consequences

As noted, prosecutors insisted on the need to maintain a strict preventive measure, reasonably proving the severity of the consequences of the alleged offense and the risks of obstructing the pre-trial investigation.

Following the appeal proceedings, the court upheld the preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with electronic monitoring, agreeing with the prosecution's arguments regarding the existing procedural risks.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

See more: Man shot dead in middle of street in Odesa: police investigating circumstances. PHOTO

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