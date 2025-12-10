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Round-the-clock house arrest: Kyiv Court of Appeal leaves Trukhanov’s preventive measure unchanged

Trukhanov left under round-the-clock house arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeals considered the defense's appeal against the ruling on the choice of preventive measure for the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of nine people.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

Prosecutors proved the severity of the consequences

As noted, prosecutors insisted on the need to maintain a strict preventive measure, reasonably proving the severity of the consequences of the alleged offense and the risks of obstructing the pre-trial investigation.

Following the appeal proceedings, the court upheld the preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with electronic monitoring, agreeing with the prosecution's arguments regarding the existing procedural risks.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

See more: Man shot dead in middle of street in Odesa: police investigating circumstances. PHOTO

What preceded it?

  • We would like to remind you that on September 30, heavy rainfall caused extensive damage and loss of life in Odesa. Ten people died, including a child. Many residents lost their property, and critical equipment needed for the heating season was damaged.
  • The day before, the media reported that the former mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, had been notified of the charges against him.
  • The National Police confirmed the information and noted that Trukhanov and officials of the Odesa City Council had been notified of the suspicions.
  • The prosecutor's office plans to file a motion for round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov.
  • It is known that Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was revoked due to his possession of a valid Russian foreign passport, and copies of the relevant documents were published.
  • On October 31, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence resulting in the deaths of nine people.
  • Later, former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov appealed the decision of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to impose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

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Odesa (1190) Odesa region (1109) Trukhanov Hennadii (58) pretrial restriction (177) Odeskyy district (366)
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