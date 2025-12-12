6 258 10
Ukrainian assault troops eliminated seven occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders destroyed a group of Russian infantrymen in close combat on the Lyman front. The video of the combat operation was released by soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Ukrainian soldier single-handedly eliminating three occupiers in a matter of seconds. In total, seven Russian soldiers were killed in this assault.
The fighting took place in the Lyman direction in the Donetsk region, where Defence Forces units continue to repel attempts by Russian troops to advance and inflict losses on enemy units.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password