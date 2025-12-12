Ukrainian assault troops eliminated seven occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a group of Russian infantrymen in close combat on the Lyman front. The video of the combat operation was released by soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Ukrainian soldier single-handedly eliminating three occupiers in a matter of seconds. In total, seven Russian soldiers were killed in this assault.

The fighting took place in the Lyman direction in the Donetsk region, where Defence Forces units continue to repel attempts by Russian troops to advance and inflict losses on enemy units.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,186,48 people (+1,400 per day), 11,406 tanks, 35,008 artillery systems, 23,705 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

See also: Three soldiers storm an enemy dugout and eliminate five occupiers. VIDEO of the battle