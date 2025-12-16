The United Kingdom is preparing to deploy troops in Ukraine after the end of the war, - Healey
The United Kingdom is preparing for the future deployment of troops in Ukraine after peace is established.
This was stated by Defense Minister John Healey before the start of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
What is known?
"I continue to direct funding toward training our British troops and armed forces so that we are ready to deploy—when peace comes—with troops on the ground and aircraft in the air," the minister said.
According to Healey, Ukraine's partners are increasing their level of readiness through the Coalition format.
"As we approach the end of 2025, we are experiencing an important moment in this war. The coalition for peace led by the United States is moving forward. And yesterday in Berlin, there were signs of progress in the peace talks, which have advanced further than ever before during this war," the defense minister added.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.
- At the same time, the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand soldiers.
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