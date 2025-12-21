Some European countries have made it clear that they are ready to send troops to Ukraine, - Rutte

Several European countries have declared their readiness to send troops to Ukraine if necessary.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bild, this was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

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What is known?

He noted that the details are not being discussed publicly at this time.

"But I can say that some European countries have made it clear that they are ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary," he said.

According to Rutte, work is currently underway to determine the structure of this "coalition of the willing": possible deployment, actions on land, at sea, in the air, etc.

"All these elements are currently being worked out," the secretary general added.

Read more: Peskov on foreign contingent in Ukraine: Russia’s position is well known, but it is subject for discussion

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine