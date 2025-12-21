4 403 44
Some European countries have made it clear that they are ready to send troops to Ukraine, - Rutte
Several European countries have declared their readiness to send troops to Ukraine if necessary.
According to Censor.NET, citing Bild, this was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
What is known?
He noted that the details are not being discussed publicly at this time.
"But I can say that some European countries have made it clear that they are ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary," he said.
According to Rutte, work is currently underway to determine the structure of this "coalition of the willing": possible deployment, actions on land, at sea, in the air, etc.
"All these elements are currently being worked out," the secretary general added.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- Recall that the "Coalition of the Willing" announced its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.
- At the same time, the United Kingdom is ready to send its troops to protect the skies and ports in Ukraine, but not to the front line.
- Earlier , French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand troops.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password