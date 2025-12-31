Kallas on UAV "attack" on Putin’s residence: Russia seeks to disrupt real progress on path to peace

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, believes that Russia's claims about an alleged attack by Ukrainian UAVs on Putin's residence should not be taken seriously.

She reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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Callus statement

Russia's claim that Ukraine recently attacked key government targets in Russia is a deliberate distraction. Moscow is trying to mess up the real progress toward peace that Ukraine and its Western partners are making.

No one should accept the baseless statements of an aggressor who, since the beginning of the war, has been indiscriminately attacking Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population," she stressed.

Watch more: Putin’s residence was not damaged during UAV "attack," - Russian Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?

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