Kallas on UAV "attack" on Putin’s residence: Russia seeks to disrupt real progress on path to peace
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, believes that Russia's claims about an alleged attack by Ukrainian UAVs on Putin's residence should not be taken seriously.
She reported this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
Callus statement
Russia's claim that Ukraine recently attacked key government targets in Russia is a deliberate distraction. Moscow is trying to mess up the real progress toward peace that Ukraine and its Western partners are making.
No one should accept the baseless statements of an aggressor who, since the beginning of the war, has been indiscriminately attacking Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population," she stressed.
What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?
- We remind you that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine had attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation with drones on the night of December 29. According to him, the Russian Federation is already preparing a retaliatory strike and will reconsider its negotiating position.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later denied reports of an alleged Ukrainian strike on Putin's state residence.
- US President Donald Trump said that this information caused him "great indignation" and called the possible attack "untimely" in the current circumstances.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia has not yet provided any evidence of the attack.
- The Kremlin believes that evidence is not necessary.
- Putin's administration also stated that Russia's position on Ukraine after the "attack" will become tougher.
- The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Putin's residence was not damaged.
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