Ukrainian delegation is ready to travel to US again if there is "signal" from Americans, - Sybiha

The Ukrainian delegation is ready to travel to the United States to continue peace talks if there is a corresponding signal from the American side.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a press conference with his Czech counterpart, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"Ukraine advocates maximum momentum in the negotiation process... both the president and the Ukrainian delegation are ready to travel to the United States to accelerate the process and bring about a just peace for Ukraine," he said.

The Foreign Minister recalled that negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations had concluded in Paris. The President is currently awaiting a detailed report from the head of the delegation and its members on the progress of the negotiations.

"And we do have progress. We really do have progress in many areas," Sybiha said.

Read more: Ukraine and United States discuss key elements of basic framework to end war, Umerov says

The minister added that there is currently "an understanding of security guarantees."

"If there is a corresponding signal from the American side, the Ukrainian side is ready to travel to the United States to continue negotiations," he concluded.

Read more: Putin’s envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris near US embassy after talks on Ukraine, - Le Monde

What preceded it?

As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine.

Recall that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team in France.

Read more: Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council over the Oreshnik strike