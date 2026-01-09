Scotland is ready to send its troops to Ukraine if peace agreement is reached, - Minister Swinney
Scotland has announced its readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, provided that a peace agreement is concluded in Ukraine's interests.
According to Censor.NET, citing the BBC, this was announced by Scotland's First Minister John Swinney.
What is known?
The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) noted that the participation of Scottish troops would only be possible if the peace agreement met the interests of the Ukrainian people and provided for the deployment of forces to support security.
"If there's a peace agreement that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine, that they find is in their interests, and part of that involves the deployment of troops from this country in that situation to be part of assuring that peace, then I would support that," he said.
In addition, Swinney stressed that Russian aggression must be repelled and Ukraine's independence must be protected.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- Recall that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.
- At the same time, the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand troops.
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