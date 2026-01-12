Now Russia has to show that they are interested in peace: von der Leyen reveals details of security guarantees for Ukraine

The Russian side must demonstrate its readiness for peace, as Ukraine and its partners have already agreed on a peace plan and a system of security guarantees that will come into effect after a ceasefire is established.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Reuters, commenting on the 20-point peace plan, according to Censor.NET, citing Unian.

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Security guarantees for Ukraine

As noted, in a conversation with journalists, she said that along with the plan, there are substantial, reliable and clearly defined security guarantees for Kyiv from the United States and Europe.

Now, Russia has to show that they are interested in peace," von der Leyen said.

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She also noted that the security guarantees will primarily rely on the Ukrainian armed forces, which, according to her, are well trained and have combat experience. The task of the Europeans is to ensure that the Ukrainian army is well equipped.

The role of the Coalition of the Willing

The second line of defence will be the so-called Coalition of the Willing - 35 states, including most EU countries, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Turkey.

"Here it is very good that the Americans are involved, specifically in the verification and the monitoring, but also with a backstop," von der Leyen added.

She said that the EU is working on plans to ensure Ukraine's economic prosperity after the ceasefire, and these ideas will be set out in a document on prosperity that is currently being prepared.

The document will outline measures for the short term and for the next decade to stimulate Ukraine's economy and support its recovery.

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Deployment of support forces in Ukraine

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