Verkhovna Rada committee reviewed decision and supported Maliuk’s dismissal, - Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security reviewed the decision and supported the dismissal of Vasyl Maliuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The decision was supported by 12 MPs.

One abstained and five voted against (Kostenko, Bobrovska, Ivchenko, Rakhmanin, Friz).

"That is, as of now, the President's proposal to dismiss Maliuk from the post of SSU chairman has been supported by the Committee. Today there will be a vote in the Rada (I think they have already gathered 226+ votes).



In short:



- The opposition demanded Maliuk's report;

- The authorities assured that everything was fine," Zhelezniak said.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Committee did not support Maliuk’s dismissal from post of head of SSU

What preceded this?

On 12 January, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Defence did not support the President's proposal to dismiss SSU Chairman Vasyl Maliuk.

Maliuk's dismissal

On 5 January, MP Honcharenko announced that MalIuk had submitted his resignation as head of the SSU.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.

Sources at Censor.NET in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.

The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.

Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat work in the SSU.

On 9 January, the Rada received a submission from Zelenskyy regarding Maliuk's dismissal.

Read more: Former head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Rudnytskyi becomes deputy head of SSU