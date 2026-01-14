Tymoshenko was notified of suspicion in morning: motion for preventive measures is being prepared

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna faction, has been notified of suspicion.

This was reported by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Yulia Tymoshenko received a notice of suspicion from NABU and SAPO this morning. This was reported by Ukrainian Pravda sources in political circles," the report says.

This information was later confirmed to Suspilne by SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk.

She added that a motion for preventive measures would be filed in the near future.

What preceded this?

Late in the evening on 14 January, NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

Bribes for votes in the Rada

Read more: As of this morning, NABU searches at Batkivshchyna office are ongoing, - Plinsky