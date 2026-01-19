Poland ready to transfer four MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. About 10 expected in total – Ambassador Bodnar

Four Polish MiG-29 fighter jets are already ready for delivery to Ukraine as early as the beginning of 2026.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Bodnar, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

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When delivery is possible.

"As of today, four aircraft are ready for transfer. They were inspected by a Ukrainian inspection team, and a decision is now being made on the time, place, and procedure for the transfer," the diplomat said.

Bodnar expressed hope that this will happen in the first quarter of 2026.

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"I think these MiGs will require certain modernization, but that is a matter for the military. As a result, each side will get what it needs, since the Ukrainian side intends to provide Poland with means to strengthen Poland’s drone potential," he explained.

In the ambassador’s view, this mechanism was proposed so that strengthening defense capabilities for Warsaw and Kyiv would be constructive in nature.

How many in total?

The Ukrainian ambassador specified that in total, Poland plans to transfer about 10 aircraft. The timing of the fighter jet transfers will depend on the capacity to accept them, the readiness of these aircraft for immediate use, and Ukraine’s readiness to provide something in return.

"Of course, it should be taken into account that these are aircraft that have completed their service in Poland, but can be used in combat conditions in Ukraine," Bodnar summarized.

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