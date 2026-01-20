46% of capital’s housing stock is without heat. We expect water supply to be restored on left bank during day, - Kuleba

Ukraine's energy infrastructure was once again subjected to massive Russian shelling. Kyiv and the surrounding region, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and other regions were targeted.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Kuleba recalled that 5,635 buildings in Kyiv were left without heating as a result of the attacks.

"This is about 46% of the capital's housing stock. Twelve buildings have been without heat since 9 January due to the direct consequences of the shelling. To speed up the work, 40 emergency crews from 'Ukrzaliznytsia' and 20 crews from other regions of Ukraine have been brought in to work around the clock with city services," the statement said.

Water supply situation

He also confirmed that the situation with water supply is currently complicated. The right bank of Kyiv is operating at reduced pressure. The left bank is temporarily without water - about 3,500 residential buildings.

"We expect the supply to be restored during the day," the minister said.







Situation in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, after strikes on critical infrastructure, more than 15,000 subscribers in Dnipro and Zelenodolsk were left without heat. Repair work is ongoing. Additional resources are being mobilised.

Read more: Over 90% of 6,000 apartment buildings left without heat after Russian attack now have heating, Kuleba says

What preceded this?

As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv area with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.

In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels are reporting on possible missile launches.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the difficult energy situation.

5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was left without water.

The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.

Read more: Heating restored in 27 high-rise buildings in Kyiv over weekend, 19 remain without heating, - Kuleba