Too early to say "peace will come tomorrow". There is restrained optimism, Budanov says

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov expressed restrained optimism about the peace process aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

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"Restrained optimism"

Budanov noted that work on a settlement is still ongoing, but it is too early to say that "peace will come tomorrow."

"I want to hope that we are on the path to a fundamental resolution of our war. I cannot say that peace will come tomorrow. If someone says that, it is definitely not true. But a lot of effort is being made for this. We are moving forward. There is restrained optimism," the head of the Office of the President said.

At the same time, Budanov stressed that much in this matter depends on Russia, whether someone likes it or not.

Watch more: Zelenskyy is awaiting reports from Ukrainian delegation in US: Progress is needed on documents that were being prepared. VIDEO

Peace process

The head of the Office of the President stressed that it is incorrect to say that Ukraine is allegedly not part of the peace process.

Budanov said that Ukraine’s presence in the talks is evidenced by the work of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives on a peace agreement, including on security guarantees and a "recovery plan."

He also said that Ukraine needs a just peace that can be achieved with the help of partners, so Budanov urged allies to set aside any misunderstandings between them.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation heads to US for meetings with Trump representatives

Background

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not currently plan to go to the World Economic Forum in Davos and is staying in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump said he plans to hold meetings in Davos to discuss the issue of Greenland.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump in Davos to persuade Washington to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark.

Media reported that Trump plans to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos.

Read more: Great Britain does not support idea of ​​direct negotiations with Putin