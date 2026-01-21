Assassination plot against Kolomoiskyi was being planned, Security Service of Ukraine says

On Wednesday, January 21, oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center, was supposed to be brought to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) investigating possible violations in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights under martial law. However, he was not brought.

This was reported by TIC chairman Oleksii Honcharenko from the European Solidarity faction, Censor.NET reports.

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According to Honcharenko, permission to bring Kolomoiskyi to the meeting was issued by the Shevchenkivskyi Court. At first, members of the commission were told he would not be brought due to allegedly urgent procedural actions at NABU. Later, the SBU provided an official explanation of the reason.

"Information has been received from the operational unit that, at this time, unidentified persons are planning to carry out actions encroaching on the life and health of Kolomoiskyi I. V. during his transport to the session hall of the Kyiv City Council," the SSU statement said.

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Because of this, the TIC will consider the possibility of holding the meeting directly at the SSU pre-trial detention center on Askoldovyi Lane.

What is Kolomoisky suspected of?

As a reminder, Ihor Kolomoisky is suspected of fraud and embezzlement of "PrivatBank" funds, as well as of organising a contract killing in 2003. He has been notified of several suspicions in various cases.

On 2 September 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security informed Kolomoisky that he was suspected of fraud and laundering more than UAH 500 million in illegal income through "PrivatBank" in 2013-2020.

On 7 September of the same year, NABU detectives informed Kolomoisky and five other individuals that they were suspected of embezzling over 9.2 billion hryvnias from "PrivatBank". However , the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the NABU case against Kolomoisky due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period, citing the "Lozovoy amendments." The SAPO appealed this decision to the Supreme Court.

On 15 September 2023, the SSU and the BES informed Kolomoisky of new suspicions under three articles. According to law enforcement, between 2013 and 2014, he illegally acquired 5.8 billion hryvnias. To do this, the oligarch created a criminal group consisting of employees of the bank of which he was the founder and shareholder.

In May 2024, Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion of organising the contract killing of lawyer Serhii Karpenko, director of the Ukrainian-American consulting company "Fargo", in 2003 in Feodosia (Crimea).

Read more: "Without Yermak, president is left without hands," - Kolomoisky said