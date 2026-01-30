No communication in Chasiv Yar, almost nothing left of city, Chaus says

Head of the Chasiv Yar City Military Administration Serhii Chaus spoke about the situation in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, which has been destroyed by the Russians.

On Novyny.Live, he said that there is currently no communication with the city’s residents and that practically nothing remains of the settlement.

According to Chaus, the destruction is so extensive that even Russian occupiers have no shelter during assault operations, Censor.NET reports.

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Communication with people in Chasiv Yar has been lost.

The head of the city military administration noted that officially, about a hundred people remained in the city. At the same time, there has been no stable communication for a long time, making it impossible to obtain full information about the situation.

"About a hundred people remained, this is the official statistics. But for a very long time there has simply been no communication with the city. We do not have a complete picture or the ability to communicate," Serhii Chaus stressed.

Watch more: Open-air cemetery: drone captures 34 eliminated occupiers near Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Russian forces are increasing pressure on the city.

Earlier, the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo reported increased pressure by Russian forces on Chasiv Yar. The occupiers are trying to use difficult weather conditions to advance.

Despite this, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the city’s defenses.

In early January, DeepState analysts reported Russian forces had made advances in Chasiv Yar.

The 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade said the enemy is trying to amass infantry within the city.

Watch more: Dead occupiers lie scattered in Chasiv Yar after failed assaults. VIDEO