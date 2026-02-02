We are launching verification of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, - Fedorov

Soon, only verified and registered Starlink terminals will operate in Ukraine. All others will be disconnected.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to him, the government has adopted a resolution on the introduction of a "white list" for Starlink satellite terminals.

"This is a response to the Russians' use of Starlink. Russian drones equipped with terminals are difficult to shoot down. They fly at low altitudes, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled by an operator in real time, even at long distances.



The only technical solution to counteract this is to introduce a "white list" and authorise all terminals. On the initiative of the Ukrainian government, we are implementing this in cooperation with SpaceX," explained the head of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Ukraine and NATO agree on cooperation priorities: air defence, F-16s, HIMARS and technological superiority

Registration

Fedorov noted that the Starlink registration process for Ukrainians will be as simple as possible.

"Just one visit to the nearest Administrative Services Centre — free of charge, fast and without unnecessary bureaucracy. For businesses, there will also be a simple and convenient algorithm for verifying Starlink terminals — online on the Diia portal," he added.

At the same time, the minister noted that the military does not need to contact the ASC — a separate secure channel through DELTA is already in place for the Defence Forces.

"You also do not need to put your own terminals on the military unit's balance sheet or transfer account data — just protect your terminal from being blocked by adding it to the "white list".

Thanks to the "whitelist," we maintain stable communication for Ukrainians, strengthen security, and deprive the enemy of technological advantages. This is a necessary step by the government to save the lives of Ukrainians and our energy facilities," Fyodorov concluded, adding that detailed instructions on terminal registration will be provided in the near future.

Read more: Starlink restrictions to counter UAVs: initial steps have already yielded rapid results, - Fedorov

What preceded this?

Read more: Ministry of Defence and SpaceX are addressing issue of Starlink’s use on Russian UAVs, - Fedorov