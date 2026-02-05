The special representative of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that there has been progress and positive movement forward in the peace negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Reuters.

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What is known?

At the same time, Dmitriev spoke of "warmongers" from Europe and Great Britain who "are constantly trying to interfere in this process."

"And the more such attempts there are, the more we see that progress is definitely being made. There is positive movement forward," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I hope that peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than year

Peace talks in the UAE

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to media reports, no compromise was reached in the negotiations in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.

On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On February 4 and 5, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks began in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi has begun