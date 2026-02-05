The second day of trilateral peace talks began in Abu Dhabi.

This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi has begun. We are working in the same formats as yesterday: trilateral consultations, group work, and further synchronization of positions. The results will be announced later," he said.

See more: Negotiations in Abu Dhabi continued in working groups format – Umerov. PHOTOS

Peace talks in the UAE

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