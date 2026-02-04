Negotiations in Abu Dhabi continued in working groups format – Umerov

Following a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 4 February, the negotiation process continued in working groups format.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

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A meaningful and productive meeting

According to Umerov, the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi was "substantive and productive, focused on concrete steps and practical solutions."

The Ukrainian delegation is preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Photo: Telegram channel of Rustem Umerov

Composition of the delegations

Umerov also recalled that, in addition to himself, the Ukrainian delegation included:

Kyrylo Budanov,

Davyd Arakhamiia,

Serhii Kyslytsia,

Andrii Hnatov,

Vadym Skibitskyi,

Oleksandr Bevz.

Photo: Telegram channel of Rustem Umerov

The American side was represented in the consultations by:

Steve Witkoff,

Jared Kushner;

Josh Gruenbaum,

Daniel Driscoll,

and General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian side was represented at a high military level, Umerov added.

Photo: Telegram channel of Rustem Umerov

Read more: Zelenskyy meets negotiating team ahead of new round of meetings in UAE: Ukraine ready for real steps

Peace talks in the UAE

Read more: First round of talks between Ukraine, U.S. and Russia in Abu Dhabi ends - Axios