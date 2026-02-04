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Negotiations in Abu Dhabi continued in working groups format – Umerov

Following a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 4 February, the negotiation process continued in working groups format.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A meaningful and productive meeting 

According to Umerov, the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi was "substantive and productive, focused on concrete steps and practical solutions."

The Ukrainian delegation is preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

negotiations
Photo: Telegram channel of Rustem Umerov

Composition of the delegations

Umerov also recalled that, in addition to himself, the Ukrainian delegation included:

  •  Kyrylo Budanov,
  • Davyd Arakhamiia,
  • Serhii Kyslytsia,
  • Andrii Hnatov,
  • Vadym Skibitskyi,
  • Oleksandr Bevz.
negotiations
Photo: Telegram channel of Rustem Umerov

The American side was represented in the consultations by:

  • Steve Witkoff,
  • Jared Kushner;
  • Josh Gruenbaum,
  • Daniel Driscoll,
  • and General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian side was represented at a high military level, Umerov added.

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Photo: Telegram channel of Rustem Umerov

Read more: Zelenskyy meets negotiating team ahead of new round of meetings in UAE: Ukraine ready for real steps

Peace talks in the UAE

  • Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
  • Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
  • Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
  • According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
  • According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
  • The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.

Read more: First round of talks between Ukraine, U.S. and Russia in Abu Dhabi ends - Axios

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UAE (72) negotiations (1526) Rustem Umerov (502)
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