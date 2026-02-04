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Negotiations in Abu Dhabi continued in working groups format – Umerov
Following a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 4 February, the negotiation process continued in working groups format.
This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.
A meaningful and productive meeting
According to Umerov, the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi was "substantive and productive, focused on concrete steps and practical solutions."
The Ukrainian delegation is preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Composition of the delegations
Umerov also recalled that, in addition to himself, the Ukrainian delegation included:
- Kyrylo Budanov,
- Davyd Arakhamiia,
- Serhii Kyslytsia,
- Andrii Hnatov,
- Vadym Skibitskyi,
- Oleksandr Bevz.
The American side was represented in the consultations by:
- Steve Witkoff,
- Jared Kushner;
- Josh Gruenbaum,
- Daniel Driscoll,
- and General Alexus Grynkewich.
The Russian side was represented at a high military level, Umerov added.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next trilateral meetings within the peace talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5.
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