Former SBGS head Deineko discharged from military service - SBGS
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko was discharged from military service by an order dated February 2. The SBGS did not name the exact reason for the discharge but noted that Deineko sustained injuries during his service.
As Censor.NET reports, Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko confirmed this information to Suspilne.
According to him, Deineko was discharged from military service by an order dated February 2. Demchenko did not specify the reason but added that during his service, Deineko sustained a severe injury.
"During his military service defending the country, Serhii Deineko sustained injuries, including a severe mine-blast injury. The consequences of the injuries required multiple surgical interventions and also left long-term effects," the spokesperson said.
He added that the procedure for discharge from military service is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and the regulations governing the military medical commission (MMC).
"These documents, among other things, determine a person’s health status. The law prohibits disclosure of medical information," Demchenko said.
Background
- Earlier, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at former SBGS head Deineko’s home.
- As a reminder, NABU said that in 2023 a group of individuals organized illegal smuggling of cigarettes across Ukraine’s state border into the EU. Senior officials of the State Border Guard Service facilitated this and regularly received unlawful benefits in return.
- Among the suspects is a former head of the SBGS.
- On January 30, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed a preventive measure on Deineko.
- On February 4, bail of UAH 10 million was posted for former State Border Guard Service head Serhii Deineko, who is suspected of involvement in smuggling.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password