Former SBGS head Deineko discharged from military service - SBGS

Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko was discharged from military service by an order dated February 2. The SBGS did not name the exact reason for the discharge but noted that Deineko sustained injuries during his service.

As Censor.NET reports, Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko confirmed this information to Suspilne.

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According to him, Deineko was discharged from military service by an order dated February 2. Demchenko did not specify the reason but added that during his service, Deineko sustained a severe injury.

See more: Former SBGS head Deineko appears in case of bribes for unhindered border crossing. DOCUMENT

"During his military service defending the country, Serhii Deineko sustained injuries, including a severe mine-blast injury. The consequences of the injuries required multiple surgical interventions and also left long-term effects," the spokesperson said.

He added that the procedure for discharge from military service is regulated by the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and the regulations governing the military medical commission (MMC).

Read more: Deineko’s dismissal may be linked to questions over billion-hryvnia military procurements via Border Guard Service – Zhelezniak

"These documents, among other things, determine a person’s health status. The law prohibits disclosure of medical information," Demchenko said.

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