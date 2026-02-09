In Taganrog pretrial detention centre, Roschyna tried to cut her veins in front of guards to get psychologist to see her, - former prisoner

A Ukrainian man released from Russian captivity, known by the pseudonym "Brytva," said that journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was subjected to psychological pressure while being held in a Taganrog detention centre, was repeatedly placed in solitary confinement, and attempted to harm herself after being denied access to a psychologist.

The former prisoner reported this in a comment to "Slidstvo.Info," as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to him, he was held in a neighbouring cell with Roshchyna for some time, so they were able to communicate by tapping on the wall. The man claims that the journalist regularly asked to see a psychologist and made other requests, which caused dissatisfaction among the guards.

"In the opinion of the Russians, she behaved badly and was noisy. They wanted everyone to sit quietly and not open their mouths. But she asked for a psychologist and then to exchange books," said the former prisoner.

Read more: Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity, awarded Order of Freedom

For "disobedience," says Brytva, Roshchyna was repeatedly sent to solitary confinement, where, according to him, she was systematically beaten.

During one of the inspections, the journalist again asked to be provided with a psychologist, after which, according to her husband, she had a hysterical fit. He claims that Roshchyna tore off a plastic lampshade and tried to cut her veins, after which medics were called to the cell.

Read more: Notice of suspicion served on Perevozkin, head of Russian penal colony where Viktoriia Roshchyna and Yevhen Matvieiev died as result of torture – SSU

Death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On 10 October, the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist and winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was held in Russian captivity, was informed of her death during a transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the occupied territory from where she was reporting.

In May 2024, the Russian Federation admitted for the first time that it was holding Viktoria Roshchyna in captivity.

Russia did not return the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was returned to Ukraine at the end of February, but it was first publicly announced on 24 April.

Read more: Former head of Taganrog pre-trial detention centre personally gave orders to torture journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna - National Police. PHOTOS