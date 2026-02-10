Go to hell, all of you who think I’m on payroll of President’s Office, - Moseichuk

Natalia Moseichuk, host of the "1+1" television channel, has responded to those who criticise her work at the Office of the President.

She announced this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did Moseichuk say?

"Those who claim that I am on the payroll of the President's Office can go to hell! End of report," the host said in her message.

Moseichuk published this post after another lengthy post in which she defended former OP head Andrii Yermak, about whom journalist Mykhailo Tkach had published an article.

What preceded it?

Earlier, UP journalists discovered that Andrii Yermak lives in Kyiv and meets with various officials.

Read more: "Water from corpses and dolls in box": Mendel spoke about Yermak’s magical practices

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Chernyshov acknowledges Yermak is his children’s godfather: both appear in same corruption case



