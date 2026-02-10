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Go to hell, all of you who think I’m on payroll of President’s Office, - Moseichuk
Natalia Moseichuk, host of the "1+1" television channel, has responded to those who criticise her work at the Office of the President.
She announced this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.
What did Moseichuk say?
"Those who claim that I am on the payroll of the President's Office can go to hell! End of report," the host said in her message.
Moseichuk published this post after another lengthy post in which she defended former OP head Andrii Yermak, about whom journalist Mykhailo Tkach had published an article.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, UP journalists discovered that Andrii Yermak lives in Kyiv and meets with various officials.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents to leave Ukraine.
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