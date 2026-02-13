War will end when Russia is exhausted. Russia not ready for serious talks, Merz says

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine will end when Russia is exhausted, at least economically.

He said this at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports, citing The Guardian.

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What is known?

Merz recalled that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to Moscow without any mandate, "achieved nothing," and a week later, Ukraine suffered some of the "heaviest attacks on civilian infrastructure."

"So, if there is a point in talking, we are ready to talk. But, as you can see from the American side, Russia is not yet willing to talk seriously," the German chancellor said.

Read more: Russia wants to be perceived as "bear", but is moving at "snail’s pace" in Ukraine - Rutte

Merz believes the war will end only when Russia is exhausted at least economically, and potentially militarily as well.

"We are getting closer to this… but we are not there yet," he said.

"Russia must abandon this terrible war against Ukraine, and we must do everything necessary to bring them to the point where they see no further advantages for themselves in continuing this terrible war," the chancellor added.

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Background

Read more: US will not provide security guarantees to Ukraine until peace agreement is concluded, - Politico