War will end when Russia is exhausted. Russia not ready for serious talks, Merz says
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine will end when Russia is exhausted, at least economically.
He said this at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports, citing The Guardian.
What is known?
Merz recalled that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to Moscow without any mandate, "achieved nothing," and a week later, Ukraine suffered some of the "heaviest attacks on civilian infrastructure."
"So, if there is a point in talking, we are ready to talk. But, as you can see from the American side, Russia is not yet willing to talk seriously," the German chancellor said.
Merz believes the war will end only when Russia is exhausted at least economically, and potentially militarily as well.
"We are getting closer to this… but we are not there yet," he said.
"Russia must abandon this terrible war against Ukraine, and we must do everything necessary to bring them to the point where they see no further advantages for themselves in continuing this terrible war," the chancellor added.
Background
- Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron said France is preparing to resume dialogue with Putin at the "technical level."
- According to Reuters, Macron’s diplomatic adviser visited Moscow for talks on Ukraine.
- Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said Moscow is holding confidential contacts with European leaders about ending the war in Ukraine.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the EU is ready to hold talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, but these should not be "parallel" channels of communication.
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