Halushchenko is being chosen preventive measure in HACC. Live updates

The High Anti-Corruption Court is choosing a preventive measure for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of laundering more than $112 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is known that the SAPO is requesting that Halushchenko be held in custody with bail set at 425 million hryvnias.

During the hearing, prosecutor Ivan Diachuk said that Halushchenko, while serving as president of "Energoatom," was involved in the activities of the "Mindichgate" figures.

Halushchenko was referred to as "Sigismund" and "Professor" during communications, the prosecution noted.

The former minister is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 255 (participation in a criminal organisation) and other articles.

The prosecutor stated that since December 2020, Halushchenko had ensured that Myroniuk (advisor to the president of Energoatom) and, since March 2023, received funds from contractors or branches of "Energoatom".

From 29 December 2020 to 1 June 2025, the organisation's back office received funds totalling more than $112 million, which were recorded in the Manhattan table.

From 31 December 2020 to 1 May 2025, funds in the amount of $9,034,590.65, which were obtained by criminal means, were distributed in the interests of Halushchenko, according to the prosecution.

According to the SAPO, a number of transactions were also carried out in Halushchenko's interests. Funds were converted with withdrawals in Switzerland and non-cash transfers to accounts:

4 July 2022: 372,000 Swiss francs;

7 July 2022: 388,000 euros;

21 July 2022: 576,000 and 504,000 euros;

29 July 2022: 500,000 euros;

3 August 2022: 504,000 euros;

29 August 2022: 564,000 Swiss francs;

4 March 2025: 400,000 Swiss francs.

The prosecutor also said that part of the funds were spent on paying for Halushchenko's children's education in Switzerland.

The total amount of funds involved in the case is 426.3 million hryvnias.

Risk of concealment

It is alleged that there is a risk of Halushchenko going into hiding.

On 3 March 2025, Tsuckerman and Muzhel discussed Halushchenko's desire to flee Ukraine.

"He dreams of going somewhere as an ambassador," Tsuckerman said in the recording.

Detention of a NABU detective

In July 2025, Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov sent Halushchenko the following message:

"We have received a request from the SSU to work in the detention centre with the detained head of the NABU department. Most likely, tomorrow he will be given a preventive measure and brought to us at the Lukianivske detention centre. They are requesting a free cell with unpleasant neighbours."

Pikalov then sent Halushchenko a photo of the detention centre cell and stated that "these are the preliminary conditions we have proposed."

Halushchenko replied to this message with "Plus."

Bail

The prosecutor is seeking bail for Halushchenko in the amount of UAH 425.984 million, as well as pre-trial detention.

The former minister faces a sentence of seven to twelve years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

What do the lawyers say?

The defense stated that Halushchenko would have returned to Ukraine after traveling abroad, as his elderly father resides in Ukraine.

They also said they had not had time to prepare for the hearing.

The defense maintains that Halushchenko left Ukraine on lawful grounds.

"He did not conceal his trip. Tickets were purchased in his name. As of 15 February, there were no restrictions on leaving the country. He did not attempt to leave in a car trunk, alter his appearance in any way, or use someone else’s passport. From the defense’s perspective, his actions were solely related to traveling abroad to see his children," the lawyer said.

The defense counsel also stated that Halushchenko had left the country and returned 58 times.

What does Halushchenko say?

The former minister denies that Myroniuk (a defendant in the Mindichgate case) was his adviser.

The former minister also commented on his initiative to include Energoatom in the list of enterprises from which debts cannot be recovered during martial law.

"I indeed took these steps. I wanted debts related to the Zaporizhzhia NPP not to be recovered from Energoatom. That is what this is about. Many different claimants went to court after the Zaporizhzhia NPP fell under occupation. Payments to them were stopped. Some courts issued rulings to recover the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s debts from Energoatom.

They produced almost a billion hryvnias’ worth of such decisions. That is what this is about," he explained.

Read more: Mindich stole money from Ukraine through offshore companies linked to Russia and Russian agent Omson, - NABU

Suspicion of Herman Halushchenko

Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. Subsequently, the NABU confirmed that while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister in connection with the "Midas" case.

The media also reported that Halushchenko would be charged after being taken to Kyiv.

Halushchenko was notified of suspicion of laundering more than $112 million.

Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention," but the court left him in custody.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Court to hear complaint today over detention of ex-energy minister Halushchenko